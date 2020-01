Melinda Kirby

IN MEMORY OF MELINDA KIRBY ON HER 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 5/31/91 - 01/16/15

We still ask the question "why?" This isn't how it was supposed to be. You were supposed to be here to raise your daughter like you loved to do and have fun times with your sisters fishing with your dad and telling fishing stories also giving your mom gray hairs. That is how it was supposed to be. Your family, with love