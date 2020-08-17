1/1
Melissa Sue Lloyd
Melissa Sue Lloyd

Melissa Sue Lloyd passed away August 10, 2020. Beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her burial will be posted online under her GoFundMe account. After they raise the money it will be four days later. These arrangements are being handled by her daughter Melonie Mills.

Melissa "Missy" was the first female football player at Fegely Middle School and the first female football player in Portage. Through the years she never stopped being a rebel and finding ways to do things her own way and how she wanted. She had a pure heart and prayed for everyone. She lost many friends along the way that she will be at peace to see again.

May she Rest In Peace with her soul mate, her brother, and friends. Melissa Lloyd is survived by; Cleota Bowlin, Harold Chapman and Chuck Lloyd. Melonie Mills (21), Christopher Harbison (20), Jason Liddell (3), James Lloyd (43), Lisa Lloyd (41), Christine Tagoai (42), Tony Chapman (39), Tracy Chapman (37), Elizabeth Heichel (35), Cleota Hohneck (33), nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Melissa Lloyd is proceeded in death by; Gregory Liddell, and Jason Bowlin.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Melonie Mills or donated online to the GoFundMe Cremation and Burial for Melissa Lloyd.



Published in The Times on Aug. 17, 2020.
