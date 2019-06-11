Melissa Washington-Adams (1972 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rock of Love Missionary Baptist Church
7620 S. Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock of Love Missionary Baptist Church
7620 S. Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL
Obituary
Melissa Washington-Adams

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Melissa Washington-Adams known as "Melle" was born on October 7, 1972 in East Chicago, IN to Franklin and Anna L. Washington. She departed this life on Friday May 31, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Sacramento, CA at the age of 46. She was preceded in death by her brother Cleighton Matthew Washington.

She leaves to cherish her memory; husband of 17 years, James Adams; one loving son, Cleighton L. Hull; two loving daughters: Brandee N Walker, and Jamissa L. Adams; one granddaughter, Nylah Adams; mother and father; Franklin and Anna L. Washington of Hammond, IN; mother-in-law, Mamie Robinson of Merrillville, IN; four sisters: Colette La Beaux of Texas, Tracey Washington of Atlanta, GA, Franklin Washington Jr, Patricia Washington, Deidre Washington-Williams, Christopher M. Washington, all of Hammond, IN. She also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sister and brothers-in-laws.

She will be remembered for her outgoing and relaxed personality, loving aura, and caring heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June,12 2019 at 10:00AM with homegoing at 11:00AM at Rock of Love Missionary Baptist Church, 7620 S. Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60620, Reverend Samuel L. Douglas, Pastor, Pastor Milton Duffie, Officiating, Prince of Peace MBC.
Published in The Times on June 11, 2019
