Melody A. Zaganas (nee Pilla)

PORTAGE, IN - Melody A. Zaganas (nee Pilla), age 61, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home August 10, 2019, after a five year battle with breast cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; mother, Joyce; daughters Jennifer (William), Eugenia, Tracy (Bryan), and Ashley; grandchildren Michael, Victoria (Bruce), William Jr., Brandon, Kyle, Gloria, Skylar, Samantha, and Piper and great grandson Benjamin, and many siblings, nieces, and nephews. Melody was predeceased by her father Joseph.

Melody enjoyed fellowship at the Light of Life Worship Center and her family coffee clutch.

A memorial service to celebrate Melody's life will be held on September 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Light of Life Worship Center at 4901 E. 28th, Lake Station.