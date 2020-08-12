Melvin E. Strange

MUNSTER, IN - Melvin E. Strange, 81, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; daughters: Dianna (Rich) Phillips, Deborah Solar and Dina (Tim) O'Brien; grandchildren: Jessica (Daniel) Woloszyn, Justin (Victoria) Phillips, Rachel and Emily Solar, Sean, Colin and David O'Brien; great grandchildren: Nora, Rory and Jude Woloszyn; brothers: Charles (Virginia) McCullough and Dale (Nancy) McCullough; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Strange; father, Ralph Strange; mother, Clara McCullough; stepfather, Alfred McCullough and brother, Alfred McCullough.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 am –12:00 pm with a funeral service at 12:00 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Melvin was a member of the White Oak Association. He retired from Hostess Cakes after many years of service. He loved music, playing the drums, fishing, golfing, gardening and woodworking. Melvin loved family gatherings and he will be truly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donation to Parkinson's Research would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net