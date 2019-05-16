Melvin G. "Sonny" Dodson

GRIFFITH, IN - Melvin G. "Sonny" Dodson age 72 of Griffith passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019 from complications from a stroke four months ago.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda; children Tina (Darrel) Sills, Charles (Crystal) Dodson and Diane (Carey) McCrary; grandchildren Heather, Sydney, CJ, Christian, Caiden, Jeremy, Ashley and Justin; great grandchildren John, Harper, Devin, Ethan, Lillian, Bentley, Jeremy Jr. and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Virginia and by his siblings David and Joyce.

Funeral services will held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Leroy Childress officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday May 17, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNEAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith, IN. Sonny was retired from Georgia-Pacific after 42 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Sonny loved to go out to dinner, spending time with his family, and traveling (to Las Vegas and Branson).

For more information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.