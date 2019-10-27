Melvin G. Vranicar

EAST SIDE - Melvin G. Vranicar, age 82. Lifelong resident of the East Side. Passed away October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Maryann (nee Szarek) for 61 years. Loving father of Michael (Marianna) Vranicar, Mary Susan (Dave) Chen, Matthew (Michelle) Vranicar, Mark (Janice) Vranicar, and Margaret (David) Berek. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Amanda, Mark, Megan, Joey, Michael Jr., Melissa, Nathan, McKenna, Lainey, and Taylor. Dearest great grandfather of Rory. Dear brother of Mary Ann (late Joe) Sambol, and the late Martina (late Ray) Saindon and brother in law of Barbara (Frank) Smagacz and Susan (late Daniel) Lizdas. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mel was a retired employee of Ameritech.

Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2019 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to St. Francis de Sales Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.