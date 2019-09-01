Melvin Rust

SHELBY, IN - Melvin Rust 92, of Shelby, IN, passed away Wednesday August 28, 2019. He is survived by his children, Eric (Jeanette) Rust, Retta (Richard) Hentchel, Bonnie Rust; grandchildren, Matthew (Natalie) Starr, Melvin Rust, Jamie Foss, Jillian Hentchel; siblings, Mabel (Bill) Gillespe, Lois Listak, Rolland Rust; preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis.

Melvin was a Navy veteran serving in WWII. He was on the Shelby Fire Dept. and Lincoln Township Fire Dept., a past commander of Shelby VFW, member of the Shelby Lions Club. Melvin was the owner of the Stop Two Shop Grocery Store in Thayer and Shelby for 35+ years, he also was a retired teamster.

Visitation, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 PM with Funeral Service following at 5:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Cremation following services with burial in Roselawn Cemetery at a later date. www.sheetsfuneral.com