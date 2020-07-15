Melvin "Mel" Shevchenko

HAMMOND, IN - Melvin "Mel" Shevchenko 86, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Shevchenko (nee Burke); dear children, Lynn (Leroy) Phelps, Joseph Shevchenko, Mark Shevchenko, Julie (Curtis) Bernard; sister, Iris (late, Donald) Gifford; brother in law, Bill Bush; 16 precious grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild . Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Shevchenko; sister, Lucille Bush; brother, Harold (Dolores) Shevchenko.

Melvin was a member of St. John Bosco Parish. He was a veteran from the U.S Army who served 1954-1956. Melvin retired after 43 years of service from LTV Steel. He was an avid fisherman and loved sports and gardening. Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Organization. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com