Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME
6305 W Lincoln Hwy
Crown Point, IN
HAMMOND, IN - Merik H. Hryniowiecki, age 69, of Hammond IN, passed away June 5, 2019. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and retired from LTV Steel. He enjoyed boating, motorcycles, cars, and loved all animals. He had a young soul and a free spirit full of laughter.

Merik was preceded in death by his parents, Winnie and Henry Hryniowiecki. He is survived by his loving friend Pamela Frangello; daughters, Sandra (Robin) and Julie; grandaughter, Angela Atwell; former wives, Vicki Hryniowiecki and Nancy (West); siblings, Peter, Elizabeth (MacIntyre), and Teresa (Bryant); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation for Merik will be held June 10, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W Lincoln Hwy, Crown Point IN. Cremation to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.
Published in The Times on June 8, 2019
