Merle Eugene Rukes
Merle Eugene Rukes

CROWN POINT, IN - Merle E. Rukes, 91, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He died of natural causes.

He was preceded by his first wife Patricia Jean Rukes, his parents Raymond and Frances Rukes, and his brother Robert Glen (Libby) Rukes.

Merle is survived by his wife of nine years, Dorothea Sypniewski Rukes; his three sons: Gregory (Debbie) Rukes of Holt, MI, Bruce (Jan) Rukes of Franklin, IN, and Garry (Becky) Rukes of Portage, IN; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren: Erin (Keith) Schulueter, Leah (Don) Holm their daughter Abby, Mari (Ben) Kesting and their children Bryce, Mason and Alivia, Todd (Rachel) Rukes their sons Roman, Beckam and Chandler, Jeff (Rose) Rukes, Katie Rukes, and Stephen, Hannah, Bethany and Joshua Rukes; as well as two step daughter; Venessa (Tom) Zapchenk and their children Eric Zapchenk, Michelle (John) Morris and T.J. and stepson; Bob (Robin) Long and their children Katie and Emily Long.

Merle attended Indiana State Teachers College where he had earned a Bachelor's degree in Biology, General Science and Physical Education, Health and Safety and a Master's degree in Science. He taught in the Gary School System for 35 years and in Anderson, SC for six years. He was a business owner of "Frost Top" in Hessville, IN and an ice cream/candy store in Merrillville and Crown Point, IN. After he retired in 1987 he volunteered at St. Anthony's Medical Center in Crown Point, IN for several years. IU Basketball and the "CUBS" were two of his favorite past times.

While attending Glen Park Baptist Church in Gary, IN he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. He was currently a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Crown Point, IN.

He not only loved God and his family very much, but also loved his country as he was a proud US Army Veteran in the Korean War.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00–6:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bethel Church 10202 Broadway, Crown Point with additional visitation 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For info, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethel Church
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
