Merle Quigley

HOBART, IN - Merle Quigley Our much-loved brother has passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 into the hands of God. He was married for over 60 years to his wife, Charmaine (nee Kennedy) Quigley. He suffered a stroke in April of 2016 and a year later became a resident of Symphony of Chesterton. He and his wife moved to Littleton, CO where they bought a Chicken Unlimited Restaurant that was very successful. He later bought five Pizza Restaurants until he retired. He was born on November 26, 1925 to the late Albert H. and Cecelia Quigley in Gary, IN. He retired from Griffith Libraries where he worked as a professor. Merle proudly served his country in the United States Army as a paratrooper in WWII and was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Hobart.

He is survived by his brother, Lawrence Quigley; three sisters, Jackie Hyde, Eileen Camery and Judy Sanchez along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charmaine Quigley; his parents; brother, Albert (Margaret) Quigley; sisters, Lorraine and Lynn Eberhardt, Ruth (Ed) Urbanski and Nancy (Joe) Korenich; brothers-in-law, Dick Hyde, Tony Sanchez and Archie Camery and sister-in-law, Harriet Quigley.

A Memorial Mass for Merle will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, with Rev. Dominic V. Bertino officiating at Saint Bridgets Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, IN 46342. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.