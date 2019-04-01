Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merry Doctor.

Merry Doctor

GRIFFITH, IN - Merry Doctor, age 72, of Griffith, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Don Doctor; sons: Darrell (Missy), Michael, Paul, Scott, Anthony (Shannon), and Todd (Ashton) Doctor; 14 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.

Merry was an athlete and loved sports, she coached soccer in the NWSL for 10 years, she coached baseball, and played in several women's volleyball leagues. www.fagenmiller.com