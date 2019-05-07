Merry Kathleen Cop (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Mary Anne & Elden LaHayne
  • "Thinking of you and your family. Ernie,Lora,Sara and Jacob..."
    - Lora Heiser
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss May your hearts be filled with..."
  • "Dear Larry, Heather, & Family - Your Beloved "Kathy" was a..."
    - Marcia Frisk-Ulan
Service Information
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
6955 Southeastern Avenue
Hammond, IN
46324
(219)-845-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
6955 Southeastern Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
12:00 PM
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
6955 Southeastern Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
Obituary
Merry Kathleen Copp (Ross) "Kathy"

HAMMOND, IN - Merry Kathleen Copp, age 75, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born to the late Wilma and Herbert Ross on April 21, 1944 in Hammond, Indiana. Merry was a Hammond High Graduate, Class of 1962. Merry enjoyed arts and crafts, as well as going to the Hammond Civic Center. She was also a sorority sister to Beta Sigma Phi. Merry was a devoted mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband of 51 years, Larry R Copp; daughter, Heather (Steve) Miller; grandsons: Douglas and Christopher Oosterhoff; sister, Judith Reinert; brother in law and Sister in law, Richard E. and Barbara Jean Copp; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 12:00 Noon At LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME (6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN). Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. For more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com Donations in memory of Merry may be made to by visiting


Published in The Times on May 7, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.