Merry Kathleen Copp (Ross) "Kathy"

HAMMOND, IN - Merry Kathleen Copp, age 75, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born to the late Wilma and Herbert Ross on April 21, 1944 in Hammond, Indiana. Merry was a Hammond High Graduate, Class of 1962. Merry enjoyed arts and crafts, as well as going to the Hammond Civic Center. She was also a sorority sister to Beta Sigma Phi. Merry was a devoted mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband of 51 years, Larry R Copp; daughter, Heather (Steve) Miller; grandsons: Douglas and Christopher Oosterhoff; sister, Judith Reinert; brother in law and Sister in law, Richard E. and Barbara Jean Copp; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 12:00 Noon At LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME (6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN). Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. For more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com Donations in memory of Merry may be made to by visiting