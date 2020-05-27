Mica Krstevski (nee Lalevich) CROWN POINT, IN - Mica Krstevski (nee Lalevich), age 84 passed away peacefully at her residence on May 22, 2020. Mica was born September 20, 1935 in Rotino, Macedonia and left her homeland in 1957 with her husband and children Sylvia and Alex. She then moved to Sydney, Australia to be near her parents. Mica and her family lived there for four years until she immigrated with them to the Glen Park section of Gary, IN in 1961 where she had her third child, Mary in 1962. Mica was a Founding Member (with her spouse Dragan Krstevski) of Saint Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral and it's Ladies Auxiliary. Mica Received the Saint Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral 50th Anniversary Outstanding Leadership and Service Award as a Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was retired from the Anderson Company after several years of dedicated service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Mica was a loving, joyful, outgoing, caring mother and "Baba" who enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, as well as cooking, baking, crocheting and gardening. Mica is preceded in death by her husband Dragan Krstevski, daughter Mary Henderson, her parents Trajan and Tasa Lalevich and her sister Rosie Lalevich. She is survived by her loving children, daughter Sylvia Henderson, son Dr Alex Kristevski, former daughter in law Norma Kristevski; grandson, Dr Adam (Collette) Kristevski and son Sebastian, granddaughters Ashely (Erik) Etter and daughter Noelle, Adrienne Kristevski and Natalie (Daniel) DeVries; nephew Dr Lazo (Lydia) Krstevski & family, niece Vesna (Henry) Ruiz & family. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Funeral Services will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at S.S. Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point at 11 am, with Fr Georgij Gligorov & Fr Alexandar Mitrov officiating. There will be a visitation service at the church, one hour prior to the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva or David at (219) 736-5840 or mycalumetpark.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 27, 2020.