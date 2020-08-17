Michael A. DeVoss

WHEATFIELD, IN - Michael A. DeVoss, 63 of Wheatfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born November 6, 1956 in Indianapolis to Russell and Mary Lou (Voegerl) DeVoss. Michael graduated from Harrison High School in Lafayette in 1975, where he played football and baseball. He made his career as an Engineer with Ross Gear Lab Tech for 20 years, before becoming an Inventory Analyst with UGN in Valparaiso for over 20 years. Michael was handy and enjoyed fixing things that broke around the house. He especially loved his family and cherished the time they spent together. Michael will be remembered as a steady and dependable man, who was there for anyone who needed a confidant. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, who will be deeply missed.

On January 30, 2004 in Michigan City, he married Carol Denny, who survives, along with children: Megan DeVoss, Caity DeVoss, Beau DeVoss, Melissa (Jason) Rassman, Matthew Denny; grandchildren: Max, Mahaley, Aubrey, Jacob, Zayden, Juliana, Zoe, Ostara, and one on the way; parents, Russell and Mary Lou DeVoss; sister, Sherri (Greg) Morrison; and nephew, Sean Durr. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Jason DeVoss.

A private family service will be held at Moeller Funeral Home in Valparaiso, with interment at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michael's name to Riley Children's Hospital or the Diabetes Foundation.