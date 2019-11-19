Michael A. Hill

Michael A. Hill, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019.

He was born on June 6, 1957 in Hammond, IN. Michael was an ardent Notre Dame Fan as well as an avid hunter. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp. and was honorably discharged. His career as a Local 150 Crane Operator allowed him to see many parts of the Midwest.

He is survived by his three children; Justin, Adam and Jenna Hill.

Cremation rites have been accorded and Michael will be laid to rest in a private inurnment with Military Honors at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

To honor Michael's life, please consider any donation amount to your local animal shelter.

