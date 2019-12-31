Michael A. Jusko

GRIFFITH, IN - Michael A. Jusko, age 88, of Griffith formerly of Hammond, IN entered into eternal life on Monday, December 30, 2019. Michael is survived by his loving children, Michael (Constance) Jusko of Hammond, Diane (Wayne) Wiedman of Griffith, Donna (Michael) Sinchar of Schererville and Dennis (Robin) Jusko of Griffith; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Anne Zang and Susan (Douglas) Matthews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy; and brother, Paul L. Jusko.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Kennedy and Main St.), Schererville, IN from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home at 12:00 NOON and Michael will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Michael graduated from Hammond Tech. He was a US Army Veteran who served in Korea. Michael was a paint chemist who retired from Bee Chemical in Lansing, IL. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing pinochle and investing in the stock market. He dearly loved his precious family and spending time with them.