Michael A. Lindeman "Bugs"

PORTAGE, IN - Michael A. Lindeman "Bugs", age 57, late of Portage, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN; born and raised in Calumet City, IL, passed away January 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Beloved father of Marissa and Morgan. Loving son of Roberta and the late Richard. Cherished brother of Patrick (Diana), Thomas (Sherri), Denise (Tom), Ronnie, Cyndi (Keith) and Tim (Cathy). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many. Michael was a dedicated employee of Dominicks grocery store for 25+ years. Bugs will always be remembered for his passion for cooking, bowling and an avid Chicago Sports fan, especially the Chicago Wolves.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Funeral Service Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John, IN. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.