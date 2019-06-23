Michael Adam Gazler

WHITING, IN - Michael Adam Gazler, 27 of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence. Beloved son of Stanley and Elizabeth (Engel) Gazler; cherished longtime girlfriend, Vanessa Arnold; many dear aunts, uncles and cousins and his cherished canine companion, "Holly".

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 8:00p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating; Visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00p.m. to time of services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church, Goodman, WI; Interment will take place at Goodman Cemetery, Goodman, Wisconsin. Visitation at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00am to time of services.

Michael was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School. He enjoyed cycling, skiing and snowboarding. A devoted son, Michael will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Regional Mental Health Center, East Chicago, would be appreciated.

www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.