Michael Allen "Mick" Martin
1947 - 2020
Michael "Mick" Allen Martin

HEBRON, IN - Michael "Mick" Allen Martin, 72, of Hebron, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He had a long, lengthy struggle with cancer. He was born to the late William F. and Thelma (Shirley) Martin in Hammond, IN on October 2, 1947. On November 30, 1974 he married Lola Catherine Comforti in Hammond, IN.

Michael became a member of the Local 150 Operating Engineers in 1966. He enjoyed reading Stephen King books, working outdoors with his family, and using his hands to "fix" whatever needed some tweaking. An avid Star Trek fan, who found comfort in his "command center" also known as the recliner. His family loved his jokes he came home with and will miss his kindness and compassion. The entire Martin family would like to send a sincere thanks to their dear friends, George and Pat Poisel, and David Bailey for all of their help during the difficult times prior to Michael's passing.

Michael is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lola Martin, children, Michael Edward (Kelly) Martin, Eric James (Brenda) Martin; six grandchildren, Eric Anthony, Kayden, Iliana, Michel, Storm, Lillian, and his brother, Gerry Martin.Michael was preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelma Martin and sister, Shirley Jean Kansfield.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Chapel Lawn Funeral Home.

A memorial service to honor Michael will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 1:30PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A dear family friend named David Bailey to preside over the services.

Donations to honor Michael may be directed to Dune's Hospice – www.duneshospicellc.com.

To leave a kind memory or message of condolence please visit www.chapellawnfunerals.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
