Michael Anthony Bubala

HIGHLAND, IN - Michael Anthony Bubala, age 55, of Highland, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Bubala; father, Benedict (Jan) Bubala; children, Casey (fiancée Alli) Bubala, Amy Bubala and Bryan Bubala; sister, Angela (David) Mier; brother, Matthew (Colleen) Bubala; nieces and nephews, Thomas (fiancée Charlene), Ben (fiancée Victoria), John and Matthew Mier and Jack, Tommy, Anna and Michael Bubala; aunts, Mary Silvasi and Diana (late Anthony) Silvasi; and former wife, Tina Bubala.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN by Reverend Michael Yadron. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held on Friday, at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass.

Mike's greatest joy was the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series. In memory of Mike, CHEER for the Cubs, tell a joke, have a belly laugh or buy a hot stock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mike's name to Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago 17 N. State St. Suite 650 Chicago, IL 60602. www.kishfuneralhome.net