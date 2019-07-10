Michael Barton Hettich

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael Barton Hettich, 76, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 in his home following an extended illness. He was born February 13, 1943, in Cook County, IL, to the late Edward and Mildred (Stelter) Hettich.

Michael honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Valparaiso University and was a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service for 20 plus years. After retiring, he was an avid NASCAR fan, video game enthusiast and enjoyed keeping tropical fish. Michael was a loving husband and step father.

On November 9, 1991, in Chicago, IL, he married Joyce (Livesay) Hettich, who preceded him in death.

Also preceding him in death were his parents.

Surviving are his step son, Kevin Brown of Valparaiso; step daughters, April (Mike) Millhouse of Hobart and Heather (Rick) Hendricks of Valparaiso; numerous step grandsons and granddaughters; and many friends.

Cremation will take place. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

