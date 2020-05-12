Michael Bunyan Hollan HOBART, IN - In the early morning of May 9, 2020, Michael Bunyan Hollan, of Hobart, passed away in his home after a valiant battle with ALS. He was a proud and dignified man who was loved by many and will not be forgotten. Michael was born on November 3, 1953 and raised in Portage before proudly enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he served for four years. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Indiana to meet his wife. Married on May 13, 1978, Jeanne remained the love of his life and his best friend. At this time Michael began his career with Bethlehem Steel, working in the blast furnace for 32 years. Michael was a giant softie but hid it well. He'll always be remembered for his sarcasm and witty one-liners. When he wasn't telling one of his "knee slappers," he was showing off his handiwork in the kitchen on those famous green beans! There was also no denying that he had the "greenest of thumbs". He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Jimmy and Birdie (nee Smith) Hollan; Step-siblings Pat Kimsey, Kitty Smith and Dennis Evans. Michael is survived by his wife Jeanne (nee Homan) Hollan; daughter Sarah (David) Otero; son Cody (Amie) Hollan; grandsons-Clark, Emmett, and Gavin, who will never forget their PeePaw; sister Fonda (John) Ruczynski; surviving in-laws Carol (Terry) Erny; Tom (Debbie) Homan, Bill (Tom) Homan. Visitation for Michael will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor Scott Erwin officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home. Due to the strict guidelines enforced by the state, only immediate family will be able to attend at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, D.C. 20005 or to ALSA.ORG. www.burnsfuneral.com. The journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path we all must take. With that said, "See ya later".
Published in The Times on May 12, 2020.