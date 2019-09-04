Michael C. Anderson

CHICAGO, IL - Michael C. Anderson, age 67, passed away early Sunday morning, September 1, 2019, at his home in Chicago, IL, after a two year battle with cancer. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.

Mike is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Mike Anderson (Micae) of Chicago, IL, daughter, Katy Props (Erik) of West Lafayette, IN, son, Daniel Anderson (Sarah) of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren Jais, Gisel and Ella Anderson and Nicholas and Aaron Props; two brothers, Paul Anderson (Amy) of Crown Point and Chris Anderson (Bonnie) of Sarasota; sister, Joan Scott (Greg); and a number of special nieces, nephews, friends and valued employees. Mike was born on September 29, 1951 in Chicago, IL to the late Robert and Bernice Anderson. He graduated from Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, IL in 1969. After graduation, the family moved to Crown Point, IN where his father opened Bob Anderson Pontiac. Mike worked for his father until going out on his own in 1980 when he opened Mike Anderson Pontiac, GMC in Logansport, IN.

Over the years, he went on to acquire new car dealerships in Gas City, Marion, Rochester, Ossian, an additional store in Logansport, along with used car super centers in Kokomo, Plymouth and Peru. He also purchased two Chevrolet dealerships with his son Mike Jr. While mostly retired, he was still helping arrange sales of cars to his many friends across the country right up until his final days. He took great pride in keeping the lots and cars looking neat and clean. The General Managers knew if Mike was coming to your store, you better have the weeds sprayed and tires shiny. Over the years he was involved with the Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis, among many others. Both personally, and through his dealerships, he supported many community events, projects and local charities. In 2013, Mike was honored with the Automotive Dealer Association of Indiana Hermann Goodin Civic Service Award which was a testament to his incredible generosity. The award honors automobile dealers who display civic and patriotic activities.

Mike lived life to the absolute fullest, engaging in life, in experiences, and in people every chance he got. He was always athletic, participating in Little League baseball as a child, hockey in his 20's, and was an avid golfer and runner in his adult life. With everything he enjoyed, he gave it 110%. He didn't just play hockey, he joined a hockey club and would attend every Black Hawks game he could. He didn't just play golf, he played golf all over the world wanting to experience and play on all those great courses. He didn't just run for exercise. He joined a running club and ran in marathons all over the country. He didn't just love the Cubs, Colts and Bears. He went to every game he possibly could, including several Super Bowls. Over the years Mike developed a passion for horse racing and jumped into the life of buying, selling and racing horses which became his ultimate passion. Even when he was diagnosed with cancer he did not let that stop him. He would go every other week for treatment and as soon as that treatment was done he was jetting off to some other part of the world engaging in whatever activity he had on his calendar.

A Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CST.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST with Mike's brother, Pastor Paul Anderson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cass County Community Foundation for the Mike Anderson Family Unrestricted Fund, P.O. Box 441, Logansport, IN, 46947.

