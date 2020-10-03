Michael C. Kuchta

HEBRON, IN - Michael C. Kuchta aka "Smiley" age 60 died on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Michael is survived by his mother, three sisters, one brother, other close family members and numerous dear friends.

A visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St. Merrillville. With a Funeral Service immediately following at 4:00 p.m.

A Private Cremation will follow.

Michael will be missed by all.

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.