Michael C. Kuchta
Michael C. Kuchta

HEBRON, IN - Michael C. Kuchta aka "Smiley" age 60 died on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Michael is survived by his mother, three sisters, one brother, other close family members and numerous dear friends.

A visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St. Merrillville. With a Funeral Service immediately following at 4:00 p.m.

A Private Cremation will follow.

Michael will be missed by all.

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Living Hope Church
OCT
4
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Living Hope Church
October 2, 2020
We were smileys neighbors for years our kids loved him dearly as a grandpa figure in their lives. Siera and jaycelynn especially will be heartbroken. He was their buddy for sure. Thanks for the laughs and good times smiley!! Have a beer wit deb for me!!
Jason and flo Sullivan and all the girls.
Friend
