Michael C. Mastey
Michael C. Mastey

HIGHLAND, IN - Michael C. Mastey age 80, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. He is survived by his children, Chris (Cindy)Mastey, Janet (Jeff) Meyer, Michelle (Ed) Pramuk and Becky (Kevin) Rochford; grandchildren, Melissa, Michael, Mitchell and Maxwell Mastey; Jacob Meyer; Kem, Ariel and Katherine Mastey; Kayla and Kyle Rochford; great grandson, Daylen Mastey; sister, Donna (late, Walter) Marulic; brother, Bernard (Jackie) Mastey; brother in law, Walter(late, Linda)Bober; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years Judith; son, David Mastey and parents, Bernard and Mary Mastey.

Michael was a 1958 graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. He retired from Inland Steel with 40 years. He coached Highland Little League for over 21 years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Judes or Shriners Children's Hospitals.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy and Main) 46375 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. Prayers will start at the funeral home on Friday at 9:30AM. At rest St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Family requests that those attending services wear masks and maintain social distancing practices. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
JUL
17
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James The Less Catholic Church
