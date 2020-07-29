1/
Michael D. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael D. Johnson

HIGHLAND, IN - Michael D. Johnson, 66, of Highland, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Vicki, beloved sons: Nicholas Johnson, Steven Johnson, dear siblings: Kristine (Robert) Convery, Charles (Brenda) Johnson, Donald Johnson and numerous additional loving family and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Therese, brothers: Frank and Daniel.

Visitation will be held at the First Christian Church of Griffith, 202 W Pine St, Griffith, IN 46319 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a service beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Michael was a member of the First Christian Church of Griffith, retired from Arcelor Mittal in 2011 after 38 years of service. Michael was a Mill Mechanic at the No. 7 Blast Furnace, and a member of Local 1010. Michael enjoyed volunteering for a number of different causes at the church. Flowers or a donation to the Share Foundation with the Handicapped in Michael's honor would be appreciated.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
First Christian Church of Griffith
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
06:00 PM
First Christian Church of Griffith
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved