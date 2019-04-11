Michael D. "Butch" Klemz

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael D. "Butch" Klemz, age 67 of Valparaiso, passed away April 8, 2019. He graduated from Hebron High School, Class of 69, and served for the U.S. Army where he earned a purple heart and served during the Vietnam where he received the Army Commendation Medal.

Butch was preceded in death by his father, Ed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Carol; children, Jamie (Klemz) Elkins (Andy), Adam Klemz (Holly), Josh Klemz, Samantha (Klemz) Sons, Tim Nelson (Jasmine), Mike Nelson (Anja); grandchildren, Caitlynn, Cole, and Cooper Elkins, Max and Brooks Klemz, Kaden Salisbury, Gavin, Grant, and Konrad Klemz, Andrew and Lilliana Sons, Oliver and Audrey Nelson, Ida and Felix Nelson; mother, Betty Klemz; siblings, Judy Klemz, Barb (Klemz) Meyers (Dave).

Butch was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother and son. He worked hard at everything he was committed to and paid attention to every small detail. While his children were younger, he devoted his time and energy to the Boy Scouts, Hebron Little League and the Hebron Jaycees. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of Funeral service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com