Michael D. Linkiewicz

CALUMET CITY, IL - Michael D. Linkiewicz, age 58 of Calumet City, IL passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Diana; children, James (Kellyn), Brittany (Davey) and Jacob; grandchildren: Aspen, Ashlyn and Maddox; siblings, Pam, Gloria, Kate, John and Robert; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Michael J. and Geraldine Linkiewicz; and brother, Jim Murray.

Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 12:00 p.m. until the 4:00 p.m. service.

Michael was an avid Harley "enthusiast" who loved to take motorcycle trips especially to the scenic beaches of Michigan. He was a dedicated Pipe Fitter with Local 597 for over 27 years. Michael's dream of seeing his beloved Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl brought joy to his life as did his family. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Michael's name to the American Cancer Society. www.kishfuneralhome.net