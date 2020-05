Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael D. Ramirez IN LOVING MEMORY OF MICHAEL D. RAMIREZ ON HIS 55th BIRTHDAY 5/23/1965-10/22/1983 In Life...A Love, A Joy, A Pride. In Death...Loved, Missed, Remembered. In Eternity...We Will All Reunite To Be Together Forever. Mom, (Ruth), Dad (Lee), Tony and Libby, Chuck, Liz, Dave and Mary.



