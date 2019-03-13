Michael David Whittington

CRAWFORD, FL - Michael David Whittington, 64, of Crawford, FL formerly of Kouts passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born March 28, 1954 in Shelbyville, IN to Samuel and Margaret (Wilson) Whittington and graduated from Kouts High School in 1972. Mike specialized his career in the world of auto tire sales. He was currently serving as the Outside Sales Representative for Tire Centers Inc. Mike had been the track photographer at Southlake Speedway and Rensselaer Raceway for many years. He never met a stranger, having made lifelong friends while enjoying his favorite activities such as restoring classic cars, golfing, bowling and his Friday night card games.

On April 29, 1977 he married Debra DeCrow who survives along with their daughters, Michele ("P.J.") O'Connor of Texas and Emily Whittington of Florida, his mother, Peg Whittington of North Judson, brother, Garry (Teri) Whittington of Kouts, sister, Paula Elkins of Valparaiso, granddaughters, Teagan, Peyton and Delaney O'Connor and many loving nieces, nephew and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial gathering will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, KOUTS. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .