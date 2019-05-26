Michael "Mikey" Delgado

Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Obituary
Michael "Mikey" Delgado

HOBART, IN - Michael "Mikey" Delgado, age 61, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born January 26, 1958 to Polonio and Eloise Delgado.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Polonio and Eloise Delgado; sisters, Olga Mateo, Alice Afanadoro; brother, David Delgado. He is survived by his loving wife, Lavena; son, Jeremiah (Jenn) Delgado; grandson, Michael Delgado; sisters, Jeanette Delvalle, Nilda Afanadoro, Cecilia (Louie) Gonzalez, Shirley Mitchell, Vivian Biron, Linda (Wayne) Moore; brothers, Saul (Diane) Delgado, Paul Delgado, Daniel (Migdalia) Delgado.

A private Memorial Ceremony will be held in Michael's honor. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.


Published in The Times on May 26, 2019
