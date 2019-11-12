Michael Doherty

KOUTS, IN - Michael Doherty, age 79, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He is survived by his loving children: Patrick (Wanda) Doherty, Mary (Jim) Young, Kevin (Holly) Doherty and Maureen Doherty; grandchildren: Jennifer (Victor), Brendan (Kirsten), Caitlin (Scott), McKenah, Connor, Elizabeth, Liam and Norah; great grandchildren: Kinsley, Isbel, Arianna and Avalynn; niece, Kristine Smock and nephew, George Doherty.

Preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Doherty; sons: Kenneth and Shawn Doherty; grandson, David and brother, Mark Doherty.

Michael was a graduate of Edison high school in Gary, IN. He went on to retire from Bethlehem Steel after many decades of employment. A devout Catholic, Michael was a former parishioner of Sacred Heart, St. Patrick's and several other Catholic churches in the NWI area thereafter. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus. Michael was a proud family man. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their various sports activities. He was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Bears football fan.

Michael was a loving father and papa who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, with prayers from RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) at 9:15 a.m. to St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN) for mass at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Gerald Schweitzer officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For information please call 219-980-1141.