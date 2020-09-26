1/
Michael E. Housler
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael E. Housler

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael E. Housler, 57 of Valparaiso passed away, as a result of an accident, Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born April 16, 1963 in Delaware, OH to the late Kenneth Michael and Barbara Rosemarie (Murfield) Housler. Michael was currently working as an inside sales manager for Leeps Supply Company, Merrillville. He was very involved with his neighborhood homeowners association and planned many of the community events. Michael was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed riding his Harley. Most of all he was a devoted father and loving Bubba to his grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his children: Zach (Danielle) Housler, Austin Housler, Trent (Kaitlin Horgash) Housler, and Taylor Housler; mother of Trent and Taylor, Tonika Housler; grandchildren: Emma, Cael, Grayson, and Oaklyn; siblings: T. Jay (April) Housler and Tina (Eddie) Guess; and nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Cremation will take place following at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this news! Such a great guy! Prayers for his family at this difficult time.
Missy DiPietro
Friend
September 25, 2020
im sure the comedian in you will be welcome in paradise ride forever my friend
Michelle Pitcox
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved