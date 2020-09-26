Michael E. Housler

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael E. Housler, 57 of Valparaiso passed away, as a result of an accident, Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born April 16, 1963 in Delaware, OH to the late Kenneth Michael and Barbara Rosemarie (Murfield) Housler. Michael was currently working as an inside sales manager for Leeps Supply Company, Merrillville. He was very involved with his neighborhood homeowners association and planned many of the community events. Michael was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed riding his Harley. Most of all he was a devoted father and loving Bubba to his grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his children: Zach (Danielle) Housler, Austin Housler, Trent (Kaitlin Horgash) Housler, and Taylor Housler; mother of Trent and Taylor, Tonika Housler; grandchildren: Emma, Cael, Grayson, and Oaklyn; siblings: T. Jay (April) Housler and Tina (Eddie) Guess; and nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Cremation will take place following at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the charity of your choice.