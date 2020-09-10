Michael Edward Hall "Mikey"

WHITING, IN - Michael Edward Hall "Mikey", age 67, of Whiting, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday September 7, 2020.

He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Chrissy; dearest mother, Alvina Hall; daughters: Candie (Jason) Wilson, Mindie Hall-Dukes, and Mandie (Mike) Thompson; grandchildren: Jason Jr. "Bubba", Ryan, and Neal Wilson; Austin Wheeler and Chase Dukes; Savannah and Taylor Thompson; and many other dear family and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Oswald Neal Hall; and uncle, Terry (still living, Linda) Hall.

Michael was a 1971 graduate of Highland High School. He worked as a barber, welder, and bartender before retiring from the Horseshoe Casino as a senior security officer. Michael was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to concerts as well as coaching his girls' softball teams. He lived life to the fullest and especially loved spending time with his Horseshoe, Portside and Wicker Park families.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Pastor Jeff Spencer of New Hope Baptist Church officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until time of service. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance.

