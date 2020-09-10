1/1
Michael Edward "Mikey" Hall
Michael Edward Hall "Mikey"

WHITING, IN - Michael Edward Hall "Mikey", age 67, of Whiting, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday September 7, 2020.

He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Chrissy; dearest mother, Alvina Hall; daughters: Candie (Jason) Wilson, Mindie Hall-Dukes, and Mandie (Mike) Thompson; grandchildren: Jason Jr. "Bubba", Ryan, and Neal Wilson; Austin Wheeler and Chase Dukes; Savannah and Taylor Thompson; and many other dear family and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Oswald Neal Hall; and uncle, Terry (still living, Linda) Hall.

Michael was a 1971 graduate of Highland High School. He worked as a barber, welder, and bartender before retiring from the Horseshoe Casino as a senior security officer. Michael was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to concerts as well as coaching his girls' softball teams. He lived life to the fullest and especially loved spending time with his Horseshoe, Portside and Wicker Park families.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Pastor Jeff Spencer of New Hope Baptist Church officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until time of service. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance.

Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
SEP
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Friend and coworker.
Dave H.
David Hanish
Friend
September 9, 2020
Mikey, you were one of a kind, a true gentleman with a heart of gold. I was truly blessed to call you my friend. I will miss you calling my favorite baseball team the"Scrubbs". Just wish you could have fulfilled your goal to move to Florida, rest in peace my friend.
Deborah Isaacson
Friend
September 9, 2020
May Mike Rest in Peace. Always a great guy with a smile on his face when I worked with him @ Empress/Horseshoe. Our sincerest condolences to his family.
Ralph & Lynn Maginot
Coworker
September 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers to all of you.
Deb & Jerry Mesman
Friend
September 8, 2020
a nice guy
scott lindsey
Acquaintance
