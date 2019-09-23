Michael F. Bennett

CROWN POINT, IN - Michael F. Bennett, age 72, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Mike is survived by his wife, Gloria of 46 years; two sons: Michael (Gina) Bennett and Matthew Bennett both of San Diego, CA; eight grandchildren: Brooklyn, Austin, Milo, Autry, Finlay, Declan, Parson, and Talullah; three brothers: John, Bill and Bob; two sisters: Rose and Judy.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Louise Bennett.

Mike was a graduate of Crown Point High School. He was an Army Medic during the Vietnam War, worked as a machinist at US Steel-Gary Works for 47 years and was active at Cornerstone Community Church. Mike loved going on cruises and traveling, especially to Sanibel Island. He enjoyed bowling, bike riding, gardening and golf. Mike was an avid White Sox Fan, and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Buchelt officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point.

