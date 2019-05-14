Michael Ferrante

Michael Ferrante

MUNSTER, IN - Michael Ferrante, age 80 of Munster, passed away May 11, 2019. He graduated from East High School, Class of 56' in Youngstown, OH, and retired from GATX in 2000. He was a loving father, grandfather, and Pop. Michael is survived by his children: Michael (Marianne) Hofheinz, Tracy Milburn, and Patrick (Gina) Ferrante; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special extended family: Cathy, Ted, and Cydney.

Special thanks to Lincolnshire Healthcare Center for their continued love and support. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. Celebration of Life luncheon to be held at a later date. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on May 14, 2019
