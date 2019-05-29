Michael Francis Dunleavy

SWANSBORO, NC - Michael "Captain Mike" Francis Dunleavy age 55 of Swansboro (formerly of Valparaiso, IN and Goldsboro, NC) passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1995. Most recently, he was Captain of the S/V Fevre and co-owner of Swansboro by Sail. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, Pawpaw, and friend. Mike will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Frankie (Connors) Dunleavy of Valparaiso, IN. Mike is survived by his wife, Shannon; brother, Patrick; daughters: Bethani (Jake Gee), Abigail (Steven Fournier), Chelsey, Michelle Ayers, and Julia Ayers; granddaughter, Edith Gee; niece, Bailey, and many friends.

While he was taken too soon, we find comfort in knowing that his last moments were spent doing what he loved. A celebration of his life for friends and family will he held at Bake, Bottle, and Brew on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., located at 147 N Front St, Swansboro, NC.