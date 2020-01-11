Michael G. Horvath

MUNSTER, IN - Michael G. Horvath, 64, Munster, passed away suddenly December 24, 2019. Loving husband of 31 years to Michele "Shelley"; son of Irene; brother of Cindy; uncle to Jacob, all of Hammond; son-in-law of Virginia (late Arthur) Tommasi; brother-in-law to Nancy (Dave) Gibson and Tammy (Kevin) Watt; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; his "kids" Lily, Kiefer and Cecil; brother-in-heart of John Minchuk; best friend to Ronnie, Tim and Josh.

Mike was recently retired from ArcelorMittal 4BOF and Munster Fire Department. His final act of kindness was to be a Gift of Hope donor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike's name to Midwest Dachshund Rescue (MWDR.org) 2023 Ridgewood St., Highland, IN 46322.

A memorial gathering and service will be Sunday January 12, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield, Dyer IN, 219-864-0170. Fire Department Chaplain Fr. Bart Stanowski officiating a service at 3:00 p.m.Visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.