DYER, IN - Michael G. "Jonesy" Yurkovich, age 97, late of Dyer, formerly of the East Side, passed away September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Vrlich). Loving father of Michael (Anna) Yurkovich, late Paul Yurkovich, and Nancy (Edward) Krzesinski. Cherished grandfather of Paul Yurkovich, Amy (Mike) Rarity, and Eric Krzesinski. Dearest great-grandfather of Molly Rarity and the late Mikey Rarity. Dearest brother of the late Robert (Lorraine) Yurkovich, the late Nicholas (late Virginia) Yurkovich, and Ann (late Robert) Adams. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jonesy was a wonderful friend of many. Veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. Mike was a retired employee of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. with over 40 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union Local #374.

Visitation Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. George Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Ronald McDonald House – Oak Lawn, IL or preferred. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.