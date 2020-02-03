Michael "Mike" Glenn Hibbard

VALPARAISO, IN -

Michael "Mike" Glenn Hibbard, age 63, of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly, of natural causes, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in Marco Island, FL. He was born in Gary, IN, on April 12, 1956. Mike was a devoted husband to his wife, father to his children, and Papa to his grandchildren. He and his wife, Carol Ann, recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on November 24th. Mike's family was the most important part of his life and he will be deeply missed by all his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Mike was an extremely successful sales representative for Biomet-Hibbard and Zimmer Biomet Hibbard for 29 years. His work family was a very important part of his life. Mike was an avid golfer and cigar aficionado. He enjoyed spending his free time on the lake with family and friends. Everyone that met him will forever remember his smile. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and A.Y. Hibbard.

Mike is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Hibbard (nee Lierman); children: Julie (Corey) Bush and Eric Hibbard; grandchildren: Emma and Lucas; sisters: Pamela (Ty) Kozma and Lisa (Scott) Monteith; brother, Jeff (Junia) Hibbard; many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with Mike's family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral service Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

www.burnsfuneral.com