Michael "Mike" Golando

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael "Mike" Golando, 60 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born August 28, 1959 in Kokomo to Anthony and Antoinette (Luciano) Golando. Mike graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1977 and the UIC John Marshall Law School in 2007. He made his career as a Regional Environmental Engineer with Cargill. Mike was passionate about wrestling, and served with the Calumet Officials Association for 42 years, earning the prestigious Wresting Official of the Year Award recently. He also enjoyed woodworking and was proud to be a student of Roy Underhill at the Woodwright's School. Mike looked forward to long bike rides with his friends and smoking meats in his back yard. He will be fondly remembered for his dry wit, generosity of time and skill, and his willingness to give his opinion on the topic of conversation. Mike was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be missed dearly.

On April 25, 1981 in Valparaiso, Mike married Sandy Kopczak, who survives, along with their children: Corrie (Benji Milanowski) Golando, Ian (Julie Cservenak) Golando; granddaughter, Daisy Golando; and siblings: Dorothy (James) Thompson, Judith (J. Marcos) Guerrero, Thomas Golando, and Susan Golando. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Dr. Joe Golando, Louis Golando, and his favorite dog, Reaver.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Greyhound or Lakeshore Paws.