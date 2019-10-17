Dr. Michael Gordon

WINSTON, GA/GRIFFITH, IN - Dr. Michael Gordon, age 94, passed away October 12, 2019. He was born October 23, 1924 in East Chicago, IN to Nicholas Gordon and Julia (Smerichek).

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Edith Eleanor (Burress) and his sons Michael (Vicky) Gordon and Gary Gordon; his four grandchildren Kiersten (Justin) Wilkins, Joshua (Amanda) Gordon, Brooke (Scott) Brown, and Rudy (Dawn) Gonzalez; and his five great grandchildren, Charles, Samuel, Emmie Wilkins, Abby Kate and Kelsie Gordon, and Koah Gonzalez. He was preceded in death by his son Dennis and his daughter in law Blanca Lopez.

Michael was a World War II Veteran of the United State Navy. He was a Dentist in Griffith, IN 35 years. He was also a president of the Griffith Lions Club, a member of the Rotary, a scout master in St. John and an umpire in St. John Little League.

There will be a celebration of life for immediate family in Winston, GA.