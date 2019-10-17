Dr. Michael Gordon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Michael Gordon.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dr. Michael Gordon

WINSTON, GA/GRIFFITH, IN - Dr. Michael Gordon, age 94, passed away October 12, 2019. He was born October 23, 1924 in East Chicago, IN to Nicholas Gordon and Julia (Smerichek).

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Edith Eleanor (Burress) and his sons Michael (Vicky) Gordon and Gary Gordon; his four grandchildren Kiersten (Justin) Wilkins, Joshua (Amanda) Gordon, Brooke (Scott) Brown, and Rudy (Dawn) Gonzalez; and his five great grandchildren, Charles, Samuel, Emmie Wilkins, Abby Kate and Kelsie Gordon, and Koah Gonzalez. He was preceded in death by his son Dennis and his daughter in law Blanca Lopez.

Michael was a World War II Veteran of the United State Navy. He was a Dentist in Griffith, IN 35 years. He was also a president of the Griffith Lions Club, a member of the Rotary, a scout master in St. John and an umpire in St. John Little League.

There will be a celebration of life for immediate family in Winston, GA.
Published in The Times on Oct. 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.