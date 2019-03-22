Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. "Mike" Maanum.

Michael J. "Mike" Maanum

LANSING, IL - Michael J. "Mike" Maanum, age 64 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years: Kathleen (nee Vierk); son: Ed (Jenna) Maanum; daughter: Diana Maanum; and five grandchildren: Ephraim, Tabitha, Johanna, Rafaela, and Jubilate. Also surviving is his brother: Rich (Dona Salyer); three sisters: Juli (Claude) Wilson, Lisa (Charlie) Keefer, and Jayne (Mike) Healy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents: Julian and Gloria Maanum; and nephews: Jake Healy and Calvin Keefer.

Friends are invited to visit with Mike's family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, on the corner of Wentworth Ave and Randolph St in Lansing, with Pastor John Richy officiating. There will be a short visitation at the church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Mike will be laid to rest in Oak Glen Cemetery in Lansing.

Mike loved being a grandpa. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He retired as an IT Analyst in Real Estate. He was a Chicago White Sox fan, active with the Boy Scouts, and loved fishing with his "trustee buddies". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike's name to St. John Lutheran Church or St. Philip Lutheran Church in Chicago. www.schroederlauer.com