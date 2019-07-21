Michael "Mike" Janiga

HAMMOND, IN -

Michael "Mike" Janiga, age 69, of Hammond, IN passed at home on July 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mary; children Mike (Shelly), Brian (Eileen), Jennifer (Josh) Barnett, Krista Young, Laura (Kevin), Sarah, and Angela; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Irene; siblings, Pat Ceperich, Ed (Val), and Joe (Gwen); and many beloved family pets.

He was a fan of the Beach Boys, Chicago Blackhawks, and Chicago Bears, as well as a dedicated citizen who voted in every election. He retired in 2009 from the Hammond Police Department after 28 years of public service in multiple roles, including evidence technician, patrol officer, training officer, and juvenile detective. Previously he worked as a crane operator at Republic Steel. Mike graduated from Gavit High School in 1968 where he played on the football team and baritone horn in the band.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 6635 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Visitation begins in the parlor at 2:00 PM with the service to follow at 4:00 PM in the sanctuary officiated by Reverend Mary van Wijk. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the , the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #51, or Humane Indiana.

