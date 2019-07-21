Michael "Mike" Janiga

Guest Book
  • "May God give you the peace that only He can give my friend!"
    - Terri Casey
  • "Sincere Sympathy "
    - Barbara Lambert
  • "Mike will be missed by all who knew him, God's speed my..."
    - Ron (Urby) Urbanski
  • "Rest in peace Uncle Mike. Love you."
    - Nick Janiga
Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
6635 Hohman Ave.
Hammond, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
6635 Hohman Ave.
Hammond, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael "Mike" Janiga

HAMMOND, IN -

Michael "Mike" Janiga, age 69, of Hammond, IN passed at home on July 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mary; children Mike (Shelly), Brian (Eileen), Jennifer (Josh) Barnett, Krista Young, Laura (Kevin), Sarah, and Angela; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Irene; siblings, Pat Ceperich, Ed (Val), and Joe (Gwen); and many beloved family pets.

He was a fan of the Beach Boys, Chicago Blackhawks, and Chicago Bears, as well as a dedicated citizen who voted in every election. He retired in 2009 from the Hammond Police Department after 28 years of public service in multiple roles, including evidence technician, patrol officer, training officer, and juvenile detective. Previously he worked as a crane operator at Republic Steel. Mike graduated from Gavit High School in 1968 where he played on the football team and baritone horn in the band.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 6635 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Visitation begins in the parlor at 2:00 PM with the service to follow at 4:00 PM in the sanctuary officiated by Reverend Mary van Wijk. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the , the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #51, or Humane Indiana.

SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY entrusted with arrangements. 219.322.7766 solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.