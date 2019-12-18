Michael Jeffery (Allande) Hardock (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Worked with Mickey at GATX years ago in Oklahoma and knew..."
    - Kevin Hayles
  • "We are all so blessed to have mickey in our lives. I'm..."
    - Allen Adler
  • "Micky I never had the pleasure of meeting you but I know..."
    - Toni Sturgeon
  • "Lahoma , May God bless you and your family in this time of..."
    - Gerard Bohling
  • "My deepest condolences to Mickeys family. I worked with..."
    - Jimmy Jones
Service Information
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN
46341
(219)-996-2821
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN 46341
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN 46341
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Jeffery Hardock (Allande)

DeMOTTE, IN - Michael Jeffery Hardock (Allande), age 62, of DeMotte, IN, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lahoma; daughter, Angela (Gene) Babiak; grandchildren: Alec Babiak and Kylee Babiak; parents: Barbara and Ed Allande; sister, Kimberly (Don) Johnson; nephew, Donnie (Lauren); and nieces: Amber and Olivia.

Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela McElvy.

Michael was an avid fisher and hunter. He was a member of the American Legion Post 502. Michael loved Johnny Cash and Elvis.

A Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:30 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:30 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

To sign Michael's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.


logo
Published in The Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.