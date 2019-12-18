Michael Jeffery Hardock (Allande)

DeMOTTE, IN - Michael Jeffery Hardock (Allande), age 62, of DeMotte, IN, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lahoma; daughter, Angela (Gene) Babiak; grandchildren: Alec Babiak and Kylee Babiak; parents: Barbara and Ed Allande; sister, Kimberly (Don) Johnson; nephew, Donnie (Lauren); and nieces: Amber and Olivia.

Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela McElvy.

Michael was an avid fisher and hunter. He was a member of the American Legion Post 502. Michael loved Johnny Cash and Elvis.

A Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:30 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:30 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

To sign Michael's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.