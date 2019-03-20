Michael John Casbon

HEBRON, IN - Michael John Casbon, age 53, of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital.

Michael is survived by his wife, Anne (nee Styk) of 27 years; four daughters: Kiera (Christian) Ahearn, Kylee, Katherine and Kristen Casbon; three grandchildren: Alexianna, Simeon, and Grayson; parents: Becky and Ron Casbon; two siblings: Matthew (Ellen) Casbon and Amy (B.J.) Hayley.

Michael graduated in 1983 from Freedom High School in Bethlehem, PA. After graduation he traveled for one year with "Up With People". He attended Columbia Southern University, studying Occupational Safety & Health; and was the Technical Director at E.R.M. Michael traveled worldwide providing OSHA training. He served on many committees with the National Demolition Assn. for over 20 years and was to be inducted into their Hall of Fame for his many contributions. He was a passionate IU fan, enjoyed photography, playing guitar and singing, and researching his ancestry. Michael was a devoted husband, father and papa.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME-HEBRON, with Pastor Chris Shrum officiating. Interment will follow at HebronCemetery-East Section.

