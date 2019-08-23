Michael Joseph Kelly

CHESTERTON, IN -

Michael Joseph Kelly, age 78 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born on October 30, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Thomas and Victoria (Czajka) Kelly.

Michael is survived by his children, Kerri-Ellen Kelly, Sean (Linda) Kelly, Colleen (Chazz) Spengler, Kevin (Nicole) Kelly, Heather (Jim) McLaughlin; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild; brothers, Thomas (Vera) Kelly, Dennis Kelly; sister, Kay Kelly; several nieces, nephews, many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Karyn (Kocur) Kelly; Father, Thomas Kelly; and Mother, Victoria Kelly.

Mike was Past State President of the Indiana Elks Association and retired as National Director of Publishing for the BPOE Grand Lodge, Chicago. He was a long standing member of East Chicago/Highland Elks Lodge # 981 and was awarded Sagamore of the Wabash by the Governor of Indiana.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 a..m at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Avenue, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Father Jon Plavcan officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, August, 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with an Elks service at 6:30 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com