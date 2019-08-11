Michael Kavanaugh

HESSVILLE, IN - Michael Thomas Kavanaugh, age 76, of Hessville, Indiana passed away August 2, 2019 at Munster Community Hospital. He is survived by wife, Elizabeth (Sandy); children: Tracy, Katie (Jesse), Michael (Lynn), and Kevin Kavanaugh; grandchildren: Hailey, Brett, Irelyn, Jackson and Joseph, Brittany and Nicole; four great-grandchildren, several brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents; Vernon and Nell; brother, John Kavanaugh; and sister, Kathleen Riebe.

Mike served in the United States Army, he was MP in Grafenwohr, Germany, Co. B 793 MP Batallion and was a member of American Legion Post #369.

Mike was a loving husband, father and Papa. He was a loyal Cubs and Bears fan, and loved listening to the Rolling Stones. The family is carrying out his wishes to be cremated with the American Flag.

Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.